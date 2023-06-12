Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of Nursery and LKG participated in a novel initiative, 'Rishton ki Saugaat'. The parent-child bonding based event provided a rare opportunity to the young families to come together, share a cordial relationship, mutual understanding and exhibit their skill sets by participating in events like 'Decorate my Muffin', 'Album of Memories' and 'Healthy Tiffin'. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the efforts of students, teachers and parents. She congratulated the winners and extended her best wishes for the future.