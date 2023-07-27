Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a two-day ‘Academic Carnival’ with the objective of fostering G 20 goals with focus on social equity, economic efficiency, preserving cultural diversity and protecting the environment. Students from Class III to XII exhibited their creativity and active engagement, presenting meticulously planned and crafted projects incorporating educational pedagogies, thought-provoking poems on good health and well-being, and enlightening presentations on climate resilience. The static and functioning models demonstrating energy conservation and life-saving devices were impressive. Everyone enjoyed the display of conventional games and conventional food. Chairman Justice GC Garg and esteemed members of the management were present. Parents and visitors appreciated the initiative taken by the school.

