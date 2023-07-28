Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Arpita Panigrahi, Class X student of the school, has secured International Rank 3 in the prestigious CREST English Olympiad. The CREST English Olympiad is recognised globally for its rigorous evaluation of students’ language proficiency, comprehension, and critical thinking skills. This extraordinary feat not only showcases Arpita’s individual brilliance but also reflects the dedication and guidance provided by the esteemed faculty of the school. The school takes immense pride in Arpita’s accomplishment and congratulates her on this well-deserved success. Principal Gulshan Kaur personally extended her congratulations to Arpita for this exceptional achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...