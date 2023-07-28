Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Arpita Panigrahi, Class X student of the school, has secured International Rank 3 in the prestigious CREST English Olympiad. The CREST English Olympiad is recognised globally for its rigorous evaluation of students’ language proficiency, comprehension, and critical thinking skills. This extraordinary feat not only showcases Arpita’s individual brilliance but also reflects the dedication and guidance provided by the esteemed faculty of the school. The school takes immense pride in Arpita’s accomplishment and congratulates her on this well-deserved success. Principal Gulshan Kaur personally extended her congratulations to Arpita for this exceptional achievement.

