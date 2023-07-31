Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Six students of the school have been selected as India’s representatives in the Macau Open Roller Hockey Championship, scheduled to take place in Macau, China. The selected students are Vaibhav Soni from Class XII, Gopesh Verma and Daksh Gupta from Class IX, and Yug Gupta from Class VIII, all enlisted under the Under-19 category. Dhruv Sharma and Mayank, both from Class VIII, have been selected in the Under-14 category. Principal Gulshan Kaur has expressed her heartfelt felicitations to the team and congratulated coach Satyawan Soni for his unwavering commitment and assiduousness in nurturing the students’ abilities through rigorous training.

