Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Vanishree, a student of Class IX of the school, won the first runners-up prize at Rafi Nite organised by the Yaadgaar-e-Rafi Society, Chandigarh. Nitagya Singh from Class IV and Riaan Saini from Class III were bestowed with the Best Singer Award 2023. The event witnessed the stellar participation of Hansika, whose performance was lauded by the audience. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated all the achievers.
