Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Six students of the school have represented India in the Macau Open Roller Hockey Championship, held in Macau, China. Vaibhav Soni of Class XII, Gopesh Verma and Daksh Gupta of Class IX, and Yug Gupta of Class VIII have bagged silver medals in the Under-19 category. Dhruv Sharma and Mayank, both of Class VIII, won bronze medals in the Under-14 category. Principal Gulshan Kaur has expressed her heartfelt felicitations to the team and congratulated coach Satyavan Soni for his unwavering commitment and assiduousness in nurturing the students’ abilities through rigorous training.
