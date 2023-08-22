Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The BVP Interact Club welcomed Manmohan Sethi, president of the Rotary Club, along with esteemed members of the Rotary Club, Panchkula, and the club adviser Pardeep Agarwal, to its Badge Ceremony held on August 12. The event highlighted the dedication of young individuals between the ages of 12 and 18 towards fostering leadership skills and the value of ‘Service Above Self’. The BVP Interact Club showcased its commitment to these ideals during the Badge Ceremony. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the BVP Interact Club members, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the values of leadership and service. She emphasised the importance of their efforts in shaping a better future for the community and commended their proactive involvement.

#Panchkula