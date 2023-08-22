Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Elevating moments of exultation resonated within the precincts of the school as its erudite students ascended to prominence at the lauded stage of Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Chandigarh. School student Vasudha Sandana won the first prize. Rashi won the second prize. Tanmika won the third prize. All these students study in Class VIII. These resplendent accolades, each resounding triumphantly in the realm of solo singing, stand as a testament to their artistic finesse and unwavering dedication. Moving on to the ‘Manas Gyan’ (Solo) category, Aanya’s exceptional talent, led her to win the first prize. Aarna Verma secured the second prize. Ananya Dutta received the third prize. All these students study in Class VIII. Manjula had guided and nurtured these luminous talents towards their pinnacles of triumph.

#Panchkula