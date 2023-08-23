Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. Principal Gulshan Kaur unfurled the Tricolour, accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and national song. A parade featuring selected students took place. A captivating kathak performance by boys left a lasting impression on the attendees. Geeta Dewan inspired the students, intensifying their sense of patriotism. The Chetna Group, Bhavan’s endeavour for underprivileged students, delivered a collective performance. A dance presentation highlighting women empowerment garnered widespread appreciation. Theatre group students presented a mime, “Robolution”. Students presented a medley of patriotic songs. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, delivered a concise address. She apprised the students of the supreme sacrifices made by revered martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom. As the ceremony drew to a close, confections were distributed among all attendees. The festivities culminated on a jubilant note with a rendition of “Vande Mataram”.

#Panchkula