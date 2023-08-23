Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. Principal Gulshan Kaur unfurled the Tricolour, accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and national song. A parade featuring selected students took place. A captivating kathak performance by boys left a lasting impression on the attendees. Geeta Dewan inspired the students, intensifying their sense of patriotism. The Chetna Group, Bhavan’s endeavour for underprivileged students, delivered a collective performance. A dance presentation highlighting women empowerment garnered widespread appreciation. Theatre group students presented a mime, “Robolution”. Students presented a medley of patriotic songs. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, delivered a concise address. She apprised the students of the supreme sacrifices made by revered martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom. As the ceremony drew to a close, confections were distributed among all attendees. The festivities culminated on a jubilant note with a rendition of “Vande Mataram”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...