Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Under the guidance of NCC In charge Kanwarpreet, 19 cadets from the school participated in the CATC-85 camp at Shivalik Gurukul, Aliyaspur, Ambala Cantonment. The NCC badge ceremony, showcased the dedication and hard work of the young individuals. The cadets, who took part in the CATC-85 camp, demonstrated exceptional discipline, teamwork and leadership skills throughout the camp’s duration. Their active participation in various activities and training sessions was commendable and showcased their commitment to personal growth and development. Principal Gulshan Kaur commended the cadets for their outstanding achievements and emphasised the importance of the NCC in fostering qualities of responsibility and leadership among the youth.

#Ambala #Panchkula