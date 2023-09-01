Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated the achievements of school student Atharva Saxena. It was during the ‘Raahgiri’ programme, being organised by the district administration, Panchkula, with the support of Panchkula Sports Department and Police Department. Atharva Saxena, a proficient Wushu practitioner, who recently achieved a coveted position within the top eight ranks at the 11th Junior Asian Wushu Championship held in Macau, China, received due recognition and accolades from the Chief Minister. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her felicitations to Atharva for his remarkable achievement.
