Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In a fiercely competitive arena featuring students from around the world, Arpita Panigrahi, a student of the school has emerged victorious, securing the prestigious international bronze award. The remarkable feat is a testament to her exceptional mathematical prowess, problem-solving skills and unwavering dedication. Arpita Panigrahi, a Class X student with passion for mathematics, which has been a guiding light throughout her academic journey, established her as a true Math Olympiad enthusiast. Her triumphant performance in Singapore & Asian Schools Maths Olympiad (SASMO) 2023 reaffirms her status as a rising star in the field. Principal Gulshan Kaur applauded the efforts of Arpita Panigrahi for the extraordinary achievement in SASMO 2023 and eagerly anticipate her future successes.
