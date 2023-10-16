The school is delighted to announce its outstanding success in the ATL Marathon 2022, achieved through a dynamic collaboration with Saarthak GIMSS School, Sector 12-A. The innovative partnership has brought honour and acclaim to both the institutions. Their collaborative project ‘Rescue Machine’, jointly developed by students and teachers from both the schools, has garnered recognition from the Atal Innovation Mission. The victorious team comprised two Bhavan Vidyalaya Panchkula students Lavanya Khurana (Class XII) and Utkarsh (Class VIII) and one student from Saarthak GIMSS School, Sector 12-A, Nishant. This accomplishment vividly exemplifies the unwavering dedication of teacher in-charge Ashu Gupta from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and Ritu from Saarthak GIMSS School in fostering innovation and excellence in education. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the winners.
