Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of the school’s NSS unit and Student Rotary Club came together to engage in a shramdaan (voluntary labour) lasting one hour from 10 am to 11 am in the Sector 15, Panchkula market area. Students cleaned their school campus and its surrounding market area. The activities included cleaning and spreading awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental conservation. Jai Kaushik, councillor, Ward 5, Panchkula, motivated the students with his presence and addressed the students. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her appreciation for the students’ efforts, saying, “It is heartening to see our young leaders taking active steps towards making our surroundings cleaner and more sustainable.” The event concluded with a pledge to continue working towards a cleaner and greener future.
