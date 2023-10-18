Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Two teams of teachers from the school showcased their innovation prowess in the prestigious Hansraj Teacher’s Innovation Award 2023 organised by Hansraj Public School, Panchkula. The competition featured entries from across the nation. The competition encompassed two categories, ‘Gamification’ and ‘Toy Pedagogy’. Bhavan’s team, led by Ashu Gupta and Megha Bhardwaj, emerged victorious and were declared the winners of the Hansraj Teacher Innovation Award 2023 in the Gamification category. The second team from Bhavan Vidyalaya, comprising Meenakshi and Simple, demonstrated outstanding innovation and were awarded the runners-up position in the Toy Pedagogy category. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her heartiest congratulations to the teams and encouraged them to continue pioneering in the field of education.

#Panchkula