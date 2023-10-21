The Chess Association, Panchkula, hosted the Shri TR Sethi Memorial Chess Championship 2023-24. The championship witnessed fierce competition and showcased remarkable talents in chess. Reyansh Midha and Vedant Sharma, two prodigies from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, emerged as shining stars in the championship. Reyansh Midha secured the second position, while Vedant Sharma claimed the third prize.

#Chess #Panchkula