Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The Rotary Interact Club of the school celebrated World Food Day with great enthusiasm and a spirit of giving by distributing fresh fruits at Bal Bhavan. The club took this opportunity to make a positive impact on the local community. The young volunteers made an effort to promote the importance of a healthy and balanced diet to ensure the well-being of the underprivileged children. Principal Gulshan Kaur praised the students for their compassionate initiative and their dedication to making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. She commended their efforts in commemorating World Food Day by spreading the message of healthy eating and sharing with those in need.

#Panchkula