Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

School students embarked on a bicycle rally to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, carrying a message of peace and unity. The enthusiastic students initiated the rally from the school premises, covering Sectors 14, 10, 11, 5, 4 and 2 before returning to the school. They adorned their bicycles with slogans reflecting the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasising the strength found in unity. Principal Gulshan Kaur commended the participants’ efforts and stressed the importance of fostering a mind set of unity, brotherhood, peace and harmony in the future leaders of the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea
Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...