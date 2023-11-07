Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

School students embarked on a bicycle rally to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, carrying a message of peace and unity. The enthusiastic students initiated the rally from the school premises, covering Sectors 14, 10, 11, 5, 4 and 2 before returning to the school. They adorned their bicycles with slogans reflecting the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasising the strength found in unity. Principal Gulshan Kaur commended the participants’ efforts and stressed the importance of fostering a mind set of unity, brotherhood, peace and harmony in the future leaders of the nation.

