Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised BOSA (Bhavan’s Old Students Association” Homecoming 2023. The event, held in the school auditorium, encapsulated the essence of nostalgia and camaraderie. Former students, now accomplished individuals in various fields, reconnected with the place that laid the foundation for their journeys. A guided tour of the school’s facilities allowed alumni to traverse familiar hallways, classrooms, and recreational spaces. This was followed by a cultural presentation. Current Bhavanites displayed their talent and made the alumni relive their time spent in the school. Manasvi Bhatia, Hiteshwar Sharma and Vishwajeet — the alumni of the school shared their experiences and belongingness to the institute. Megha Bhardwaj, in charge of the BOSA committee, highlighted the benefits of being a part of the alumni association. Students were then taken to the school ground where they celebrated Diwali with the students of Chetna Vidyalaya, a school for the underprivileged. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed pride in witnessing the success and growth of the alumni, emphasising the enduring spirit of being a Bhavanite.

#Panchkula