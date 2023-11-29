Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of the school excelled at the third Tri-City Gymnastics Tournament. In the U-12 category, Lakshita, a Class VI student, clinched the title of ‘Best Gymnast’. Her outstanding performance included securing three gold and two silver medals. Vedant Sharma, a Class II student, claimed the top spot in the Boys Under-8 Artistic (Floor) event. In the Under-10 Vault event, Dev Arjun from Class II won the second position. Vedika Sharma, a Class VII student, secured the second position in the Artistic (Floor) event in the Girls Under-12 category. Team coach Gaurav extended gratitude to Principal Gulshan for fostering an environment that nurtures such talent. Gulshan Kaur mentioned that the success at the tournament displays the collective spirit of excellence that defines the school.

#Panchkula