Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A workshop on FAST (Fighting against superbugs) was conducted by the Royal Society of Chemistry for school and university students to apprise them of the AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance). The keynote speaker was Dr Sweta Raghvan (Chair, RSC’s Thought Leadership Forum on Antimicrobial Resistance). The workshop was organised by Melissa Mendoza (RSC) in association with Megha Bhardwaj (PGT, Chemistry, BVP). Students of Class VIII, IX, X, XI and XII of the school attended the session. Principal Gulshan Kaur encouraged the students to take pledge to fight against superbugs by adopting various methods explained in the workshop.
