Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit volunteers made a visit to the Fire Station, Sector 5, Panchkula. The visit aimed at providing the students with a first-hand understanding of the important steps integral to effective disaster management. It offered an invaluable opportunity for the NSS volunteers to understand the working of disaster response protocols. Through this engagement, the students gained essential insights, equipping them with the knowledge and skills crucial for contributing meaningfully during emergency situations. This initiative empowered the students to become proactive contributors to society and catalysts for positive change.
