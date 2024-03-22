Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Lakshita, a Class VI student of the school, has done well in the State Sub-Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championship. She has been selected to represent Haryana state in the Sub-Junior Open Nationals at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in the U-12 category. Lakshita’s remarkable skills and dedication have earned her this esteemed opportunity. Only a total of six talented girls from Haryana, including Lakshita, will compete in the national championship. Lakshita has honed her abilities to perfection under the guidance of Gaurav Kumar, the gymnastics instructor at the school. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Lakshita on her outstanding achievement.

