Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Bhavan’s Chetna Vidyalaya witnessed vibrant hues and jubilant spirits as students came together to celebrate Holi. In the true spirit of Holi, sweets were distributed among the students, symbolising the sweetness of togetherness and harmony. Laughter echoed through the corridors as students exchanged warm greetings and shared delightful moments with each other. Principal Gulshan Kaur enjoyed the festivities and emphasised the importance of playing a safe Holi. Reflecting on the celebration, Gulshan Kaur expressed her delight, stating, “Holi is not just a festival of colours, it’s a celebration of unity and joy. I am thrilled to see our students embrace the spirit of Holi with such enthusiasm and fervour. Let us cherish these moments of togetherness and spread love and happiness wherever we go.”

