Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school has launched an innovative capacity building programme aimed at fostering independence and practical skills among students. The programme, tailored for students of classes XI and XII, seeks to equip them with the necessary knowledge and abilities to undertake various tasks themselves, which will help them in their new roles in the future. A session focusing on ‘Water Conservation’ and the practical skill of repairing leakages in taps was organised on the school premises. The session, facilitated by BP Singh from the WELM Foundation, aimed to instil awareness among students regarding the critical importance of water conservation and the detrimental effects of water wastage. During the engaging session, students were enlightened about the various methods through which water is commonly wasted in daily routine. They were educated about simple yet effective steps that can be taken to conserve water in their everyday life, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability. Moreover, the session delved into the practical aspect of tap maintenance, empowering students with the knowledge and skills required to identify and rectify faulty taps independently.
