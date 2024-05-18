Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school once again basks in the glory of academic excellence, as its students have exhibited stellar performance in the Class X board examinations. Among the 224 students, seven students have achieved a score above 98% whereas, 68 students have surpassed the remarkable milestone of 95% marks and 148 students have crossed the 90% mark in aggregate scores. A remarkable 100% pass rate is a testament to the dedication and commitment of both the students and faculty. Rachit Bishnoi, stood first by achieving an outstanding 99%, demonstrating dedication towards academic excellence and securing gold medals in numerous Olympiads. Vrinda Salaria has secured the second rank with an impressive score of 98.8%, showcasing excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. Samyak Jain, Divay Sud, Lakshay Bansal and Rijul Garg have jointly secured a commendable score of 98.4%. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students and teachers for their relentless pursuit of excellence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...