Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school once again basks in the glory of academic excellence, as its students have exhibited stellar performance in the Class X board examinations. Among the 224 students, seven students have achieved a score above 98% whereas, 68 students have surpassed the remarkable milestone of 95% marks and 148 students have crossed the 90% mark in aggregate scores. A remarkable 100% pass rate is a testament to the dedication and commitment of both the students and faculty. Rachit Bishnoi, stood first by achieving an outstanding 99%, demonstrating dedication towards academic excellence and securing gold medals in numerous Olympiads. Vrinda Salaria has secured the second rank with an impressive score of 98.8%, showcasing excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. Samyak Jain, Divay Sud, Lakshay Bansal and Rijul Garg have jointly secured a commendable score of 98.4%. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students and teachers for their relentless pursuit of excellence.

#Panchkula