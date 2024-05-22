Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Rachit Ahuja, student of Class XII of the school, won gold medal in INChO- 2023-24 (Indian National Chemistry Olympiad). He was selected among top 35 students across the nation and attended national-level orientation-cum-selection camp held at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai. Earlier, Rachit made the institution proud by securing 100 percentile in chemistry in the IIT-JEE Mains session 1 exam and also 99.86 percentile as an overall JEE Mains score. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the achiever and encouraged him to perform exceptionally well in JEE-Advanced paper.

