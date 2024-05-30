Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Kanwarpreet Singh, PGT (Physical Education), at the school, successfully attended and completed the PRCN (Pre-Commissioning Training) course held at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Kamptee, Nagpur. The PRCN course at OTA, Kamptee, is renowned for its rigorous physical and mental training, aiming to develop well-rounded and capable officers. Upon the culmination of the training, Kanwarpreet Singh was commissioned as a Third Officer, marking a significant milestone in his career. This accomplishment is a testament to his hard work and determination. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly commissioned officer. In her message, she lauded Kanwarpreet Singh’s perseverance and dedication throughout the training.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner