Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Kanwarpreet Singh, PGT (Physical Education), at the school, successfully attended and completed the PRCN (Pre-Commissioning Training) course held at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Kamptee, Nagpur. The PRCN course at OTA, Kamptee, is renowned for its rigorous physical and mental training, aiming to develop well-rounded and capable officers. Upon the culmination of the training, Kanwarpreet Singh was commissioned as a Third Officer, marking a significant milestone in his career. This accomplishment is a testament to his hard work and determination. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly commissioned officer. In her message, she lauded Kanwarpreet Singh’s perseverance and dedication throughout the training.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula