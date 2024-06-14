Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of the institution secured prestigious all India ranks in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2024 results. Rachit Ahuja with AIR 228, Mudil Goel with AIR 695, Akshat Goel with AIR 949, Harshil Goel with AIR 1006, Saigourav Sahoo with AIR 1023 and Pratyush Sandhwar with AIR 1889 cracked one of the toughest exams at the national level with their brilliant scientific and mathematical acumen. Rachit Ahuja was also awarded a gold medal in INChO (Indian National Chemistry Olympiad) earlier. Principal Gulshan Kaur patted the shoulders of the students and gave her best wishes to them for all future endeavours.

