Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Simple, a distinguished technical educator at the school, has been honoured with the prestigious Best International Teacher Award 2023-24 by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) at its 26th International Annual Award Ceremony. The event was held on June 2, 2024, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, located at 15, Janpath, New Delhi. Simple received a citation, trophy, and cash award of Rs 10,000. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to fostering technical education. The Science Olympiad Foundation is the world’s largest organiser of competitions for school students, with 7 million participants from over 91,000 schools across 70 countries. The ceremony was graced by chief guest Deepak Mishra, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, and guests of honour Prof YS Rajan, former Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor at ISRO, visionary scientist, author, technologist leader and poet, R Ravi, CEO and founder of Epiance Software Pvt Ltd, and Chetan Bhagat, renowned Indian author and columnist. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to Simple for her hard work and dedication, which have brought great pride to the institution.

