Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, bags COP28 Green School Award

The school bagged the COP28 Green School Award-23. The school has received the recognition for its exceptional work supporting a sustainable learning environment and green education initiatives. In partnership with COP28 UAE, Green Mentors, a non-governmental organisation committed to responsible education solutions, presented the prestigious prize. Applause filled the air as Bhavan Vidyalaya’s dedication to environmental sustainability in education was recognised at the occasion. Maintaining a deeply treasured custom at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Principal Gulshan Kaur celebrated the historic day by planting a sapling on the school grounds with the help of the teaching and non-teaching staff. The symbolic action shows the school’s continued dedication to fostering a better, greener future in addition to celebrating the accomplishment.

