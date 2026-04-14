icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated World Health Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated World Health Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:51 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated World Health Day with a series of student-led initiatives focused on health education, practical life skills and holistic well-being. The school’s NSS volunteers initiated an awareness drive for junior classes, highlighting the global significance of the day. The volunteers emphasised the critical importance of hydration and conducted live demonstrations of first-aid protocols for common emergencies, including cuts, burns, nosebleeds and fainting. Furthering the mission of wellness, an informative workshop for students of classes VI to VIII was conducted by Dr Deepa. The session focused on personal and menstrual hygiene, providing students with practical guidance and a supportive environment to discuss managing their health with confidence and dignity. Principal Gulshan Kaur underscored the school’s commitment to student wellness, stating, “Education is incomplete without health literacy. Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge to make informed choices that benefit their bodies and minds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts