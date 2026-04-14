Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated World Health Day with a series of student-led initiatives focused on health education, practical life skills and holistic well-being. The school’s NSS volunteers initiated an awareness drive for junior classes, highlighting the global significance of the day. The volunteers emphasised the critical importance of hydration and conducted live demonstrations of first-aid protocols for common emergencies, including cuts, burns, nosebleeds and fainting. Furthering the mission of wellness, an informative workshop for students of classes VI to VIII was conducted by Dr Deepa. The session focused on personal and menstrual hygiene, providing students with practical guidance and a supportive environment to discuss managing their health with confidence and dignity. Principal Gulshan Kaur underscored the school’s commitment to student wellness, stating, “Education is incomplete without health literacy. Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge to make informed choices that benefit their bodies and minds.”

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