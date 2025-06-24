DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrates International Day of Yoga

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrates International Day of Yoga

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with fervour and dedication. The celebration began at 6:30 am with a mass yoga session, where students from various classes performed asanas and breathing exercises under the guidance of trained instructors. The participants showcased discipline and dedication, truly embodying the spirit of the day. In preparation for the event, students from Nursery to Class XII and over 200 members of staff, including teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in yoga sessions throughout May, fostering a healthy work-life balance. This initiative highlighted the school’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and India’s rich cultural heritage. The event also featured a yoga quiz competition, organised by the Ministry of Ayush, which tested students’ knowledge of yoga’s origin, techniques, and benefits. The celebration highlighted the importance of yoga in modern life, and the active participation of students and teachers demonstrated their enthusiasm for embracing and promoting the benefits of yoga. Principal Gulshan Kaur lauded the students and teachers for their dedication, highlighting the crucial role yoga plays in daily life.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts