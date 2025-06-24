Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrates International Day of Yoga

The school marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with fervour and dedication. The celebration began at 6:30 am with a mass yoga session, where students from various classes performed asanas and breathing exercises under the guidance of trained instructors. The participants showcased discipline and dedication, truly embodying the spirit of the day. In preparation for the event, students from Nursery to Class XII and over 200 members of staff, including teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in yoga sessions throughout May, fostering a healthy work-life balance. This initiative highlighted the school’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and India’s rich cultural heritage. The event also featured a yoga quiz competition, organised by the Ministry of Ayush, which tested students’ knowledge of yoga’s origin, techniques, and benefits. The celebration highlighted the importance of yoga in modern life, and the active participation of students and teachers demonstrated their enthusiasm for embracing and promoting the benefits of yoga. Principal Gulshan Kaur lauded the students and teachers for their dedication, highlighting the crucial role yoga plays in daily life.

