Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula hosts capacity building workshop

The school hosted a two-day CBSE capacity building workshop on science (secondary level). Resource persons SK Kala and Parul Sharma conducted engaging sessions on learner-centric, competency-based and experiential approaches to science education. Kala highlighted psychology-based classroom strategies addressing learners' cognitive and emotional needs, while Sharma focused on inquiry-based learning, STEM, ICT integration, experimentation and scientific thinking. Teachers actively participated in discussions, group activities and practical tasks, gaining insights into effective classroom practices. Principal Gulshan Kaur welcomed and felicitated the resource persons and appreciated their practical and enriching sessions, which strengthened teachers' professional competencies.
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