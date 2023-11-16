Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosts ‘Laam Exporama-2023’

The school hosted the Laam Exporama-2023, a commemorative event in the memory of its founder Vice-Chairman Lala Amarnath Aggarwal on its premises. The event is an acclamation to the farsighted dream of visionary and compassionate leader Lala Amarnath Aggarwal and hence offers an array of activities designed to unleash the inherent potential and the creative genius of young scholars. More than 300 students of 20 schools of Tricity participated in the gala event promoting healthy competitive spirit among the participants. The event attended by Chairman Justice GC Garg and Kulbhushan Goyal, school secretary, who is working in true spirit to put his father Lala Amarnath’s vision of taking the Vidyalaya to greater heights, his family members and members of the Management Committee. Principal Gulshan Kaur felicitated all the winners as well as the participants. The winners were awarded with cash prizes, certificates and planters by family members of Lala Amarnath Aggarwal.

#Panchkula