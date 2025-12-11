Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observe Armed Forces Flag Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observed Armed Forces Flag Day with solemnity and patriotic fervour. Every year, December 7 is commemorated across India to honour the bravery, sacrifice and selfless service of the soldiers, ex-servicemen and martyrs who safeguard the nation. The day began with a special morning assembly during which students were apprised about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day, its history and the noble purpose behind observing it. Following the assembly, NSS volunteers led an awareness initiative and pinned Armed Forces Flag Day badges to the staff and students to honour the defence forces and promote the spirit of gratitude. School Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative and praised the enthusiasm of the students and NSS volunteers. She emphasised the importance of instilling respect and appreciation for the Armed Forces in young minds, reminding students of the courage and dedication of the men and women who protect the nation.

