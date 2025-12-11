DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observe Armed Forces Flag Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observe Armed Forces Flag Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observed Armed Forces Flag Day with solemnity and patriotic fervour. Every year, December 7 is commemorated across India to honour the bravery, sacrifice and selfless service of the soldiers, ex-servicemen and martyrs who safeguard the nation. The day began with a special morning assembly during which students were apprised about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day, its history and the noble purpose behind observing it. Following the assembly, NSS volunteers led an awareness initiative and pinned Armed Forces Flag Day badges to the staff and students to honour the defence forces and promote the spirit of gratitude. School Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative and praised the enthusiasm of the students and NSS volunteers. She emphasised the importance of instilling respect and appreciation for the Armed Forces in young minds, reminding students of the courage and dedication of the men and women who protect the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts