Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Astronomy Quiz

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised an Astronomy Quiz to commemorate National Space Day. The quiz was conducted for students of Classes VIII, IX and X with the objective of fostering curiosity, scientific temperament and an interest in astronomy and space science among young learners. Quizmaster Ravjot Singh designed and conducted the session in an interactive and stimulating manner. The quiz covered a wide range of topics related to astronomy, space exploration, planets, satellites, celestial bodies and significant achievements in space science.

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The activity provided an enriching platform for them to learn beyond the classroom while developing teamwork, logical thinking and a healthy competitive spirit. Principal Gulshan Kaur encouraged the students to participate in such activities with enthusiasm and continue nurturing their curiosity about the world of science and space.

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