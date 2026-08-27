Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises CBSE capacity building workshop

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a two-day CBSE capacity building workshop on 'Mathematics (Secondary)'. Led by CBSE resource persons Dr Suresh Aggarwal and Aarti Verma, the workshop focused on innovative, experiential and learner-centred approaches to teaching Mathematics. Teachers explored competency-based learning, activity-based pedagogy, technology integration, lesson planning and assessment strategies. Through hands-on activities and collaborative discussions, participants gained practical tools to make the teaching of mathematics more engaging, meaningful and joyful.

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