Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises coaster-making workshop

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a Fevicryl Pidilite Coaster-Making Workshop for students of Grade II as part of the Diwali celebrations. During the workshop, students enthusiastically participated in designing and decorating beautiful coasters using colours, clay and other decorative materials. They explored vibrant colour combinations, attractive patterns and festive motifs, transforming simple coasters into delightful handmade creations. The activity provided them with an opportunity to experiment with colours, showcase their imagination and learn new artistic techniques. The process also helped enhance their fine motor skills, concentration, patience and attention to detail. The colourful creations reflected the enthusiasm, creativity and artistic talent of the young participants. Emphasising the importance of experiential learning and holistic development, Principal Gulshan Kaur continues to encourage initiatives that provide students with opportunities to discover their talents and develop practical life skills beyond the classroom. The workshop concluded on a cheerful note, with students proudly showcasing their beautifully crafted coasters.
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