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Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises educational trip to Singapore, Malaysia

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises educational trip to Singapore, Malaysia

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:05 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organise a nine-day educational trip to Singapore and Malaysia, offering 38 students from classes VI to XII valuable exposure to international education, culture, technology and global perspectives. Led by Principal Gulshan Kaur and accompanied by four teachers, the students visited the High Commission of India in Singapore and interacted with Dr Shilpak Ambule on India-Singapore relations, diplomacy, sustainability and youth in global affairs. Visits to the National University of Singapore, Science Centre, Gardens by the Bay and other landmarks enriched their learning. In Malaysia, students explored Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Genting Highlands, Royal Selangor and Aquaria KLCC, returning with broader perspectives and memorable experiences.

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