Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Laughter Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Laughter Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:14 AM May 13, 2025 IST
The school celebrated World Laughter Day with a vibrant and uplifting session aimed at spreading cheer and promoting emotional well-being among its young learners. The celebration began with an energetic laughter yoga session, led by the respective class teachers. Students actively participated in playful breathing exercises, rhythmic clapping and hearty laughter routines leaving them feeling relaxed, rejuvenated and happy. The session was followed by a delightful round of joke-sharing and tongue twisters where students shared jokes and funny incidents. Laughter echoed through the classrooms, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness. These engaging activities not only brought smiles to everyone’s face but also helped building students’ confidence and strengthening peer connections. Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasised the importance of laughter as a powerful medium for fostering happiness, emotional well-being and social bonding reiterating the school’s commitment to holistic development.

