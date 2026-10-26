Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises session on oral hygiene

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised an informative and interactive session on oral hygiene in collaboration with Arora Dental Clinics. The session aimed to raise awareness among students about the importance of maintaining good oral health and hygiene. Experts from Arora Dental Clinics educated students on correct brushing techniques, the importance of regular dental check-ups, healthy eating habits for strong teeth, and the prevention of common dental problems, including cavities and gum diseases. The session was highly engaging and included a live demonstration of proper brushing and flossing techniques. Students participated actively and clarified their doubts regarding dental care. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by Arora Dental Clinics and emphasised that such health awareness sessions are essential for inculcating healthy habits among children from an early age. The school thanked the team of doctors for their cooperation.

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