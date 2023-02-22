Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula students visit ISRO

In an attempt to bring scientific awareness and practical exposure to students, the school planned a trip to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where the students got an opportunity to witness second edition launch of the SLV-D2, which placed EOS-07, Janus-1 and Azadi SAT-2 into their intended orbits from the launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on February 10. Principal Gulshan Kaur said such trips were a direct source of knowledge and provided first-hand information to students.
