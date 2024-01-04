Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, team wins 8 medals in roller skating meet

The 61st National Roller Skating Championship, organised in Chandigarh, witnessed an outstanding display of skill by the school team , securing a total of eight medals under the guidance of sports teacher Satyawan, Harshita Verma clinched gold and silver medals, while Gopesh, Harshita and Garima won gold medals. Vaibhav Soni, Daksh Gupta, Mayank Gupta, Yug Gupta and Dhruv Sharma received medals of excellence. Acknowledging the team’s remarkable achievements, Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the team for the splendid performance.

#Panchkula