DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl, NSS volunteers visit Old Age Home

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl, NSS volunteers visit Old Age Home

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Advertisement

The school's NSS volunteers of Class XI visited the Old Age Home in Sector 15, Panchkula. The visit proved to be a heartwarming experience for the students as they spent time interacting with the elderly residents, listening to their life journeys and shared their own thoughts. The interactions were filled with warmth, laughter and meaningful conversations. Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasized that the school continues its commitment to building socially conscious and compassionate individuals through thoughtful outreach programmes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper