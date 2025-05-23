Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl, NSS volunteers visit Old Age Home

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school's NSS volunteers of Class XI visited the Old Age Home in Sector 15, Panchkula. The visit proved to be a heartwarming experience for the students as they spent time interacting with the elderly residents, listening to their life journeys and shared their own thoughts. The interactions were filled with warmth, laughter and meaningful conversations. Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasized that the school continues its commitment to building socially conscious and compassionate individuals through thoughtful outreach programmes.