Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula

The first open national inter-district championship was held in April at Dhelpur, Mohali. Students of the school took part in the competition. They won 14 medals in U-11 and U-14 categories. Students, Aarna Tanwar got gold, Manveer Kaur: gold, Divyansh Verma: silver, Daksh Lathwal: silver, Harman Singh: silver, Rudransh Negi: silver, Bhavneet Singh: silver, Dhruv Sharma: bronze, Yug Gupta: bronze, Mukul: bronze, Vidhan Joshi: silver, Bhuvnesh: bronze, Ayaan Sahni: bronze and Sohaan: bronze. They were awarded with their individual medals and champion trophy. The Principal, Gulshan Kaur, congratulated the students and their Coach Satyawan Soni for their outstanding result.