Bhavan Vidyalaya student secures AIR 442 in NEET UG

Vrinda Salaria of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 442 in the NEET UG 2026 examination. Vrinda's achievement reflects her dedication and consistent academic performance. Earlier, she scored 98% in the Class XII CBSE board examinations, bringing recognition to the school and setting an example for other students. Congratulating Vrinda on her success, the Principal, Gulshan Kaur, appreciated her hard work and perseverance. She also wished her success in her future studies and career in the field of medicine. The school management and staff expressed their happiness over Vrinda's achievement and wished her continued success in the years ahead.

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