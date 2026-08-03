Bhavan Vidyalaya students shine at painting competition

Students with special needs from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, showcased their creativity and artistic talent at the Special Children Painting & Drawing Competition organised by the Late Smt Shakuntla Devi Memorial Charitable Trust (Hum Hai Na), in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, the Red Cross Bhavan and the District Social Welfare Department, Panchkula, at Red Cross Bhavan, Sector 15. The competition aimed to encourage creativity, imagination and self-expression among children with special needs by providing them with an inclusive platform to showcase their artistic abilities. The students of Bhavan Vidyalaya participated enthusiastically and impressed everyone with their colourful and imaginative artwork. All the participants were felicitated with medals and participation certificates in recognition of their commendable efforts. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students on their enthusiastic participation and appreciated the organisers for promoting inclusion through such meaningful initiatives.
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