Bhavanite tops in ACER-IBT

It was a proud moment for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, when its Class X student Aseesjot topped the nation in the renowned ACER- IBT test for mathematics. The Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) International Benchmark Test (IBT) allows individual performance to be tracked against international standards. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Asseesjot for the achievement and wished him luck for the future.
