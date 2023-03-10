Bhavanites excel in Stage II of Aryabhata Ganith Challenge

Three students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, were placed among the top 100 students in the Stage II of the Aryabhata Ganith Challenge-2022 conducted by the CBSE. Aarush Singhal of Class IX, Pranit of Class X and Vandita Jain of Class X were placed amongst the top 100 students in the nationa level of the competition that was held in two stages. The Central Board of Secondary Education initiated the AGC challenge for the students of Classes VIII to X, with an aim to focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics to their daily life. Director (Edu) and Sr. Principal Mrs. Vineeta Arora congratulated the students and the teachers of the Math Department